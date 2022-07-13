Domestic Violence Solutions Welcomes New Board Members

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, July, 13 2022 – Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS), Santa Barbara County’s only full-service provider of 24-hour emergency shelter and services for domestic violence survivors, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new board members: Jovita Honor, Michelle Bird, Morgan Noble, Paige Batson, and Sarah McLelland. In addition, Sarah Moray who has served on DVS’s board of directors for five years will now lead the board as President. “I’m thrilled to serve another year on the DVS board and be the incoming board President. Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS) provides critical support and shelter services to one of the most vulnerable populations. With Covid-19 and the current economic hardships, the services provided by DVS are needed more than ever. I am excited to work with the board and DVS staff to provide increased support to survivors of domestic violence and educate the community to help eradicate domestic violence,” new board President Sarah Moray stated.

From left to right: Sarah Moray, president, Morgan Steffen, secretary, and Patricia Ritchie, treasurer. | Credit: Courtesy

“I’m honored to welcome each of our new board members,” said Marilyn Simon-Gersuk, Executive Director of DVS. “Each person provides our board with a unique background and perspective, and we look forward to their expertise and guidance. Our Board of Directors is composed of dedicated community members committed to furthering the mission of Domestic Violence Solutions and supporting survivors.”

Paige Batson has worked for the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health since 2001. Her current position is Deputy Director for Community Health. She has worked in many other aspects of public health, including disease prevention and infectious diseases.

Michelle Bird spent a year abroad in Spain and interned in the U.S. Department of State in Panama and the White House for former First Lady Michelle Obama. She also completed a year of AmeriCorps service assisting military families and veterans. She currently works as a Policy Analyst for the U.S. Government Accountability Office, conducting research for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Jovita Honor has decades of experience in the financial sector, including owning her own successful wealth management business. She has extensive volunteer experience with a number of organizations including the Junior League and CASA in the Bay Area and Santa Barbara.

Sarah McLelland has a finance background and works at Montecito Bank and Trust. Sarah has board and event experience with several other non-profits. She is passionate about supporting DVS and looking forward to making a direct impact locally.

Morgan Nobel is a passionate and enthusiastic community member with a wealth of philanthropic experience. She has worked with extraordinary organizations such as the Girl Scouts of America and CASA of Ventura County.

As we welcome our incoming board members, we also gratefully acknowledge and thank those stepping off the board: Janet Drayer, Kristina Eriksen, City Councilmember Meagan Harmon, Danielle Hazarian, and Michelle Piotrowski. Michelle led DVS during the tumultuous time of the COVID-19 pandemic, and through our new Executive Director search. We thank them all from the bottom of our hearts for their tireless efforts to support Domestic Violence Solutions’ mission and survivors in the community.

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County provides safety, shelter, and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence and collaborates with community partners to raise awareness regarding the cause, prevalence, and impact.

For more information, please visit dvsolutions.org.