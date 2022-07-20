Santa Barbara City Council Okays Contract for New $92M Police Station

More Like This

The City Council this Tuesday approved a $4.5 million architecture design contract with the Cearnal Collective for the new $92 million police station. The 65,000-square-foot structure, which will sit on the corner of Cota and Santa Barbara streets next to an 86,000-square-foot parking structure with 236 parking spaces, will feature offices, interview rooms, a crime lab, a firing range, a fitness facility, a unisex locker room, and a lounge. The bulk of the project’s funding comes from Measure C revenue, a one percent sales tax increase approved by voters in 2018.

