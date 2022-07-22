Sheriff’s Detectives Identify Elderly Homicide Victim in Montecito

The identity of the 96-year-old woman who died in what investigators called suspicious circumstances on Park Lane Road in May was released today. The Coroner’s Bureau stated her name was Violet Evelyn Alberts and that they had been unsuccessful in locating her next of kin. The lack of notification puts her effects in the hands of the county Public Administrator’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is terming her death a homicide. Paramedics and deputies were called to her home on May 27 at around 8:30 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive person and found Alberts “deceased in the residence with suspicious circumstances.” In an autopsy on June 1, the coroner thought the death did not appear natural and was awaiting a toxicology report to make a final determination.

Though the cause of death is in the investigation report, detectives are not releasing further information on the progress of the ongoing case, the Sheriff’s Office press release states. They request help from the public, however. Investigators can be reached at (805) 681-4150, anonymously at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

