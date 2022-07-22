Courts & Crime

Sheriff’s Detectives Identify Elderly Homicide Victim in Montecito

Authorities Say Violet Evelyn Alberts, 96, Died Under ‘Suspicious Circumstances’

Credit: Courtesy
By
Fri Jul 22, 2022 | 3:45pm

The identity of the 96-year-old woman who died in what investigators called suspicious circumstances on Park Lane Road in May was released today. The Coroner’s Bureau stated her name was Violet Evelyn Alberts and that they had been unsuccessful in locating her next of kin. The lack of notification puts her effects in the hands of the county Public Administrator’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is terming her death a homicide. Paramedics and deputies were called to her home on May 27 at around 8:30 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive person and found Alberts “deceased in the residence with suspicious circumstances.” In an autopsy on June 1, the coroner thought the death did not appear natural and was awaiting a toxicology report to make a final determination.

Though the cause of death is in the investigation report, detectives are not releasing further information on the progress of the ongoing case, the Sheriff’s Office press release states. They request help from the public, however. Investigators can be reached at (805) 681-4150, anonymously at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Sat Jul 23, 2022 | 00:48am
https://www.independent.com/2022/07/22/sheriffs-detectives-identify-elderly-homicide-victim-in-montecito/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.