Sheriff’s Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death in Montecito

Sheriff’s investigators are searching for help in a suspicious death on Park Lane reported on May 27. Firefighters and medics went to a call from the home on the 900 block of the Montecito street at 8:29 a.m. that Friday and found a woman who had died. She was 96 years old, and a break-in at the home was not involved, reported Sharon Byrne, executive director of the Montecito Association.

An autopsy on June 1 determined the death “does not appear natural,” according to the Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau. The decedent’s name is not being revealed until her next of kin can be notified.

The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the death and requests that persons with knowledge contact them at (805) 681-4150. Calls can be made anonymously to (805) 681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.

