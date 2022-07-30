State and Anapamu Scene of Friday-Night Stabbing

The corner of State and West Anapamu streets was cordoned off as a crime scene on Friday night. One person was stabbed after what witnesses described as “some type of altercation” with one person or possibly more, a press release from Santa Barbara Police Department stated.

At around 9 p.m. on July 29, calls were made to 9-1-1 to report a stabbing in the middle of the first block of West Anapamu Street. One or more suspects were seen running toward Chapala Street by witnesses. Some at the intersection — which holds the Old Navy store and the popular watering-hole Benchmark Eatery — gave the victim first aid to a bleeding appendage until police arrived and applied a tourniquet. The individual was taken to Cottage Hospital and was believed to be in stable condition.

The police stated the Friday-night stabbing was not related to two recent crimes. In one, late at night on July 26, a verbal argument occurred at or near apartments on Cacique Street, and one person was stabbed. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire also. The second was a shooting near Bohnett Park on July 13 around 2:20 p.m., in which a 16-year-old allegedly fired toward a passing vehicle. The juvenile is in custody on charges of attempted murder and also assault with a deadly weapon; a “ghost gun,” or plastic handgun, was taken from the suspect’s home.