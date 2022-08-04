Hang Glider Initially Believed Dead Found Uninjured in Santa Barbara Backcountry
What was initially reported as a hang glider fatality in the Santa Barbara foothills late this morning turned out not to be the case. Captain Scott Safechuck of the County Fire Department confirmed that a paraglider had lost the thermals he’d been riding and made an unplanned landing in an area known as The Pit near the Rattlesnake Trail not far from Las Canoas Road. First responders who raced to the scene soon met up with the paraglider hiking out uninjured.
