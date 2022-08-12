The Home Page | Fiesta Flair & Furry Friends

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on August 7, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

POP OF COLOR

Credit: Zach Brown

Oh my goodness, there’s so much to love in this new listing in the sweet town of Ballard. First of all, the location: It’s just a block and a half from Bob’s Well Bread, the Ballard Inn, and the old Red Schoolhouse from the 1800s. The house itself is an adorable remodeled cottage with two en-suite bedrooms upstairs with a third bedroom or bonus room downstairs and French doors that open onto the backyard. There are many thoughtful touches throughout, including this beautiful kitchen/dining room that opens out onto the covered front deck that feels like a treehouse! Listed by Laura Drammer. The address is 2543 Baseline Avenue; contact her today to see for yourself.

SCOUT’S SUNNY SPOT

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors President Bob Walsmith Jr. pens a “Message from the President” every week in our pages both in print and online. Topics are sometimes weighty, sometimes a bit lighter. This week’s article is about as fluffy as they come — pun intended — as he tackles tips to make your home more pet-friendly. Built-in beds, flooring, and pet bathing stations are a few of the suggestions Bob offers. Scout definitely has opinions about the pet-friendliness of “our” house. She contends that a comfy window seat is essential for sunny naps while keeping one eye open to survey the neighborhood. In my humble opinion, the most important priority is keeping the never-ending dog hair from being the dominant item of decor.

ONE-WEEKEND WONDERS

Credit: Edmund Barr

If you’ve been Viva-ing la Fiesta this week and somehow your home chores have been swept by the wayside, here’s an article featuring ways to increase your home’s curb appeal in one weekend. If you’re speedy, I bet you can get away with a mini-facelift in a couple of hours today, so that you can swing by the mercado at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish (open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.) or the Mujeres Makers Market at El Presidio from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with an opportunity to break the pinata at 3 p.m.! Check out our full Fiesta coverage here, including a sweet love letter to Fiesta from my friend Camie Barnwell.

FIESTA FLAIR

Credit: David Palermo

When you read my Make Myself at Home column in this week’s paper, you’ll know that I have a thing for bougainvillea. Its prickly nature may give it a bad rap, but I love those pops of color! The pic shown above is the bougainvillea-festooned front door of a Fiesta-rrific new listing from Carmen Galzerano and Randy Glick at Glick Real Estate Associates. The house at 2314 Anacapa Street is a beauty inside and out, with Fiesta flair.

Hope you’re enjoying your weekend, and this week’s issue of the Independent. Viva!

