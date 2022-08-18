Motorcyclist Killed on Casitas Pass Identified as Nicholas Ryan Cooper of Santa Barbara

Cooper Was Struck After Crossing Into Oncoming Traffic, Authorities Say; No Arrests Made

A motorcyclist killed after crossing into oncoming traffic on Casitas Pass Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 38-year-old Nicholas Ryan Cooper, of Santa Barbara, according to California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. on a rural stretch of road between Lake Casitas and Carpinteria just west of Romeli Ranch, where Cooper — heading eastbound on a 2012 Kawasaki Ninja — reportedly went over solid double lines and into the westbound lane, according to CHP spokesperson Vince Rangel. Cooper’s motorcycle collided head-first into a 2022 Mazda SUV, driven by a 30-your-old woman from Carpinteria, in what was described by CHP as a “catastrophic crash.”

Cooper was airlifted to Ventura County Medical Center, where he died later from his injuries. The woman, whose identity was not released, suffered minor injuries to her legs and feet.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made, and CHP investigators have not reported any suspicion of drug or alcohol impairment for either party.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.