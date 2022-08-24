UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures’ ‘Speaking with Pico’ Series

Some bright literary luminaries will light the UCSB Arts & Lectures stage for in-depth personal conversations with renowned writer and interviewer Pico Iyer for the recently announced 2022-2023 “Speaking with Pico” series.

“It’s thrilling to have two Pulitzer Prize winners and one Golden Globe nominee on the roster for our coming Speaking with Pico series,” said Iyer. “We’ve never had the chance to host an actress-cum-philanthropist before, and I’m sure that Isabella Rossellini will wonderfully complement the transformative, almost prophetic fiction of Jennifer Egan and the inspiring human stories of kindness and hope amid great suffering offered by Tracy Kidder. Through their thoughtfulness and passion, I feel all three are looking to guide us toward a brighter and more humanly connected future.”

Pulitzer Prize–winning novelist Jennifer Egan is first up, on November 6. Her works of literary fiction include the Pulitzer Prize–winning A Visit From the Goon Squad, Manhattan Beach, and her latest, The Candy House.

Iyer interviews Pulitzer Prize– and National Book Award–winning literary journalist Tracy Kidder — author of Mountains Beyond Mountains, The Soul of a New Machine, and the forthcoming book, Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People — on March 14.

Actress, filmmaker, and author (Green Porno, My Chickens and I) Isabella Rossellini — who earned a master’s degree in animal behavior and now creates unique and humorous works of performance art based on her research, along with running an organic farm and working tirelessly as a philanthropist in animal conservation — is in conversation with Iyer on April 27.

For tickets and information, call (805) 893-3535 or visit ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu .

Jennifer Egan | Credit: Pieter M. Van Hattem

Tracy Kidder | Credit: Courtesy

Isabella Rossellini | Credit: Courtesy

