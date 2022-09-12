City of Goleta Announces Art Contest and Goleta Tours App for Santa Barbara Creek Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 12, 2022 – Join the City of Goleta’s celebration of SB Creek Week , September 17-24, by participating in a Goleta Valley Library Art Contest or going on a newly created self-guided tour. It’s a great way to recognize this annual celebration of our creeks, watersheds, and the ocean, with many organizations hosting events to help build awareness and stewardship of the natural treasures of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria.

Let’s see your creativity! The Goleta Valley Library is hosting a Creek Week Art Contest that asks community members to submit original artwork inspired by our creeks, watersheds, and ocean! Artwork may be submitted at the Goleta Valley Library anytime between 10AM – 5PM Tuesday through Friday, until the deadline of Wednesday, September 14th at 5PM. Artwork will remain on display for the community to enjoy Saturday, September 17th through Friday, September 30th.

Submission Details:

Age categories include Adults (18+), Teens (7th-12th grade), and Children (6th grade and below).

All artwork that represents the theme will be accepted.

Participants may only submit one piece of art.

Art must be original, completed solely by the participant.

All mediums allowed (photography, painting, drawing, collage, etc.).

Art must be no larger than 11” x 14” (including a frame if framed).

Artwork is not required to be framed but must be ready to hang on the wall.

Artwork must have participant’s name and age category on the back.

Artwork must be picked up at the Goleta Valley Library October 4th through 8th, 10AM – 5PM. For any questions please contact Sharon at SNigh@CityOfGoleta.org.



For SB Creek Week, the City is excited to launch an app that supports self-guided tours in our community! Goleta in partnership with many local organizations has released a FREE application called “Goleta Tours” that helps residents enjoy self-guided walking tours highlighting natural resources, wildlife, plants, and cultural history.

This Goleta Tours app is available via the web at https://cityofgoleta.stqry.app/. Stay tuned for future announcements about downloading the app directly to your mobile device via Apple and Google app stores.

Goleta Tours app includes tour stops located from Haskell’s Beach and the Chumash Nature Trail at He’lapunitse (Ritz Carlton Bacara) to the Ellwood Bluffs and UCSB North Campus Open space, as well as Lake Los Carneros. A special thank you to the content provided by the Cheadle Center at UC Santa Barbara, the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Tom Modugno and GoletaHistory.com, and Tima Link and the many Chumash Communities including Coastal Band of the Chumash, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and Wishtoyo Chumash Foundation.

Please enjoy these tours, and if you know of or are a part of an organization interested in adding content to our tour app, please email EnvironmentalServices@CityOfGoleta.org.

If that wasn’t enough, this year Creek Week begins with Coastal Cleanup Day, on September 17th, an international effort to clean up beaches on a global scale. Go to Explore Ecology’s website for more information on how you can participate: https://exploreecology.org/coastal-cleanup-day/