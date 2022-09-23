Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Assault Suspect in Goleta

[UPDATE 10:50 a.m.]

According to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s spokesperson Raquel Zick, the suspect has been apprehended and is now in custody.

[Original Story]

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon near the Home Depot in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace, according to a tweet from Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick on Friday morning. The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice, and no further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.