Yellow Bird Music Sings On in Santa Barbara

Yellow Bird Music recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in its new home at 2600 De La Vina St., just a few blocks away from the original location where the music studio laid its roots over the past two decades. Yellow Bird Music is a small, independently-owned business that offers music and performing arts classes for young children.

In August, the City of Santa Barbara claimed four properties along De La Vina by eminent domain to repair an old bridge over Mission Creek. Some, like Marty’s Pizza, chose to permanently shut down.

However, having already muscled through the pandemic, owner Alexandra Adams wasn’t going to let Yellow Bird Music go down so easily. She took the notice from the city as an opportunity to spread the studio’s wings and really expand on what it can offer.

“There have been some challenges, but we’re still alive,” Adams said.

Throughout the pandemic, Adams was able to keep the business afloat by shifting her services online and offering private lessons. She said she was fortunate to be part of such a supportive community, who relied on her teachings during the period of intense uncertainty. It’s that same community that Adams is counting on to carry Yellow Bird Music through its next chapter.

Following her dream of spreading a passion for music and performing arts she’s had since she was a little girl, Adams opened Yellow Bird Music in 2002 after graduating from UCSB. Her lessons include exploring instruments and songs from around the world and creating playlists for families to enjoy at home.

The kids who grew up with Yellow Bird in its early days are now leaving their own nests and following their own dreams, with some even pursuing careers in music. Moving from its original location was bittersweet for Adams and the families she’s served, but she’s looking at it as a new beginning.

“I really believe that everything happens for a reason and for the best — and that’s kind of what happened,” Adams said. “It ended up being okay. We’re still gonna do music, and we’re gonna do it brighter and better than before.” For a class schedule and more information see yellowbirdmusic.com.

