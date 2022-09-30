The Home Page | New Moon, Netflix, and Neighborhood News

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on September 25, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Credit: @amandagibbypeters

It’s a new moon tonight. What does that have to do with home, you ask? As much as you want it to. Traditionally a time of new beginnings, introspection, and setting intentions, this first new moon of the fall season promises to be a prime time to reflect on rebalancing areas of our lives that may feel off-kilter. For many of us, especially work-from-home types, that can certainly have implications for our living space. Amanda Gibby Peters at Simple Shui advises us to clean, clear, and cleanse. Her Instagram is pretty fun, too.

Credit: Courtesy Netflix

I might be the only person I know who doesn’t watch any television. I mean, none. I caught the last two innings of a baseball game last week, but other than that, I just … don’t. But I know what I’m going to watch on our first rainy day, or maybe once it starts getting dark early enough. Instant Dream Home on Netflix sounds like a combination home makeover and entertaining, time-based game show. Deserving families are given a home makeover, with only 12 hours for a team of pros to make it happen. Really, 12 hours?! It often takes me 12 hours to decide where to hang a picture, let alone imagine an entire remodel.

Credit: Mark Corcoran

Earlier this summer, I visited Johnny Cash’s home and shared the glitzy details with you in my Make Myself at Home column. Replete with sparkly ceilings, built-in turntable, and the intact wood-paneled studio where he penned many of his hits, the Ojai-area home certainly exudes the spirit of “The Man in Black.” Not too surprisingly, the musical legend’s home was recently purchased for more than asking price at $1.85 million, reportedly by a fan who will be able to keep the spirit alive.

Credit: Adrian Anz / Courtesy Coldwell Banker

In other star-studded local-ish real estate news, Kim Kardashian just bought Cindy Crawford’s Malibu estate. At a lofty $70.4 million, the purchase is the highest-priced sale in Malibu so far this year, yet it may feel like a bargain since the property was originally listed at $99 million. The 7,450-square-foot oceanfront home sits on 3.2 acres with a private path down to a white sand beach. Kim will be in good company with other celebs who have homes in the area, including Lady Gaga, Courtney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cher. Supermodel Crawford will remain close by, too, in a house she owns next door.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Speaking of house sales and work/life balance, Scout got to visit an open house this week, right around the corner from home. You’ll read more about it in next week’s issue — and you don’t want to miss it, because it’s an absolutely adorable downtown cottage built in 1910, positively oozing with cuteness. For today, a photo of Scout out front will have to suffice. She was reluctant to pose because she has to guard the neighborhood, of course. Squirrels abound.

Last but not least, if you haven’t indulged yet, do not miss Burrito Week! The thrill of $7 burritos all over town is palpable. Even Scout is excited … if just for the smells!

