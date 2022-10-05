Brad Howe’s Sculpture Exhibit at Montecito’s Caldwell Snyder Gallery

“So What” by Brad Howe, on view at Caldwell Snyder Gallery through October 22. | Credit: Courtesy

The Caldwell Snyder Gallery hosts contemporary artist and sculptor Brad Howe with a new exhibit, on view through October 22. Howe has nearly 40 art pieces on display, in a wide range of mediums, sizes, and shapes. With such a diverse collection, viewers are bound to run into something that catches their eye, which is just what Howe’s collection hopes to embody.

In describing his artwork, Howe states, “Their aim is to capture the vigor of life and radiate with unabashed potentiality.”

A California-based artist whose work has been showcased at the Georgia International

Convention Center, M.I.T., Pasadena Museum of California Art, and a handful of other avenues, Howe has made a name for himself and caught the attention of art critics from publications such as the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and others.

In viewing his work, Howe hopes to steer the public towards interacting and “conversing” with the installations as they enter the viewer’s visual space. Inspired by Alexander Calder’s kinetic artwork, Howe’s work will certainly be immersive and provide a sense of movement to the public.

The celebration of diverse lifestyles and social engagement comes into play within Howe’s work, particularly as he notes, “These are the issues that stimulate me as a person and as an artist, and that are discussed over and over with those who sit with me at my fire and with those at whose fire I find myself sitting.”

Open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. -5 p.m., and Sundays by appointment, Brad Howe’s new exhibit at the Caldwell Snyder Gallery has something for everyone.

“Oferta -Ao -Sol” by Brad Howe, on view at Caldwell Snyder Gallery through October 22. | Credit: Courtesy

“Snout” by Brad Howe, on view at Caldwell Snyder Gallery through October 22. | Credit: Courtesy

“Much of What We Know Isn’t So” by Brad Howe, on view at Caldwell Snyder Gallery through October 22. | Credit: Courtesy

“One to One” by Brad Howe, on view at Caldwell Snyder Gallery through October 22. | Credit: Courtesy

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.