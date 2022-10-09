I am proud to endorse and enthusiastically support Marybeth Carty for re-election to the Santa Barbara County Board of Education, Trustee Area #1. Having served with Marybeth as a fellow board member of both a local nonprofit and the S.B. County Board of Education since she joined the board in 2013, I have seen the commitment and value that Marybeth brings to every activity in which she is involved (and there are too many to list).

On the county board, Marybeth demonstrates enthusiasm, an ability to listen, and remarkable leadership qualities. In her role as county board president, Marybeth has presided over challenging meetings (e.g., an audience of 100 plus advocating for a charter school petition), developed solutions to challenging issues, and remained totally engaged and focused on the business of the county board, on matters large and small.

With the depth and breadth of her experience in local business, the nonprofit world, and education, we need folks like Marybeth to continue her good work on the County Board of Education for the benefit of all students in Santa Barbara County. I strongly encourage all who reside in Trustee Area #1 (Marybeth’s name will be on your ballot if you reside in Area #1) to vote for Marybeth Carty.