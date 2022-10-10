A Literary Salon: A Lived Experience at Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Sojourner Kincaid Rolle at a book signing for Free At Last. | Credit: Kathee Miller

Women’s Literary Voices invites the Santa Barbara community to join them for a Literary Salon and Happy Hour with author and Santa Barbara Poet Laureate (2015-2017) Sojourner Kincaid Rolle on Tuesday, October 11, from 5:30-7 p.m. Co-hosted with the Santa Barbara Historical Museum and moderated by Kya Mangrum, Assistant Professor of English at Westmont College, the event serves to honor the lived experience represented in Rolle’s most recent book, Free at Last.

Rolle’s Juneteenth poem Free at Last is an ode to the strength of Black Americans and calls on us to remember and honor the history of Black Americans across our nation. The event honors the expression and dialogue between author and guests.

Women’s Literary Voices (WLV) is an offspring of the Women’s Literary Festival, with an emphasis on creating intimate events throughout the year with more upfront conversations with artists and authors. The WLV mission is to present work by contemporary female authors from a variety of backgrounds and life experiences through salons, storytelling, and discussions that celebrate diversity, literacy, community, and social justice.

Within the last year, lead individuals Juliet Betita, Clara Oropreza, Brenda Bernu Reheem, and Lauren Trujilo assembled a new board made of individuals that are seasoned community activists, provide a refreshing worldview, and believe in both the power of women writers and spoken words.

411

A Literary Salon: A Lived Experience with Sojourner Kincaid Rolle takes place on Tuesday, October 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Covarrubias Adobe, Santa Barbara Historical Museum (136 E. De la Guerra St.). For more information and to purchase tickets ($10-$25) , click here.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.