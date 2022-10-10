Adventures in Caring Wins Innovation & Excellence Award for Educational Nonprofit of the Year

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara based nonprofit, Adventures in Caring, is being lauded in the U.K., for its innovative work in cultivating compassion in health care—locally and globally.

Their new telephone companionship program, Phone-a-Friend, breaks new ground by building friendships between generations. As a result, isolated seniors gain a bright young friend to whom they can pass along their hard-won wisdom, and our future doctors and nurses develop the compassionate listening skills they will need to build strong healing partnerships with their future patients.

The U.K. based global newswire service, Corporate LiveWire, recognized Adventures in Caring with its Innovation & Excellence Award for best educational nonprofit of 2022. Corporate LiveWire informs senior executives of new developments in international markets, health care and technology. Their Awards celebrate organizations who take an innovative approach to transform their industry for the better. The judging panel was “particularly impressed by the Adventures in Caring Foundation’s commitment to protecting the emotional wellbeing of its students and those who they will go on to care for.”

Families with loved ones living alone, or in assisted living or skilled nursing, can request the Phone-a-Friend service free of charge through the Adventures in Caring website, www.AdveturesInCaring.org.

Adventures in Caring collaborates with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) to create intergenerational bridges between UCSB pre-med students and isolated, low-income seniors in nine of the HACSB properties. As a result, HACSB won this year’s Award of Excellence from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment in the category of Resident Services.

To learn more, request services, and access teaching resources for instructors, contact: info@AdventuresInCaring.org or visit the website: www.AdventuresInCaring.org.

For interviews & speaking engagements email: Simon@AdventuresInCaring.org