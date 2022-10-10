CALM Welcomes Roberta Collier, Jenna Rogers and Frann Wageneck to the Board of Trustees

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. October 2022: Roberta Collier, Jenna Rogers, and Frann Wageneck, Ed.D. have joined the CALM Board of Trustees. All three will be instrumental in furthering CALM’s mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

“We are honored to have Roberta, Jenn, and Frann join our Board of Trustees,” said Alana Walczak, CALM President & CEO. “Each brings a diverse set of skills and expertise, along with tremendous passion for and commitment to CALM’s work. I am honored to partner with them as we work collaboratively to further our shared mission.”

As the president of the CALM Auxiliary for the past three years, Collier led the group to expand its influence and shift to the new CALM Ambassadors Network. In 2022, Collier was awarded CALM’s prestigious Claire Miles Award for her exemplary service.

Collier moved to Santa Barbara after retiring from a lengthy career in public education in Northern California, where she served as a teacher, program specialist and PreK-6 school principal. She also trained teachers through the State University and local school districts. Since Collier’s arrival, her community involvement efforts include CALM, Lotusland, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the Women’s Fund, her women’s golf associations and her church

Rogers is a Partner and Client Advisor at Mission Wealth. She earned a Bachelor of Science with honors in Business Administration with an emphasis in financial services from California State University Channel Islands, and a Master of Science in Personal Financial Planning from the College for Financial Planning. In 2012, she received her Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation. Rogers was named a Top Woman in Business by the Pacific Coast Business Times in 2022.

Rogers is an active volunteer with Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club, the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club, and the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

Wageneck is a Goleta native, an alum of San Marcos High School and UC Santa Barbara, and recently retired from Santa Barbara Unified School District after over 30 years of service in public education.

She has served as an athletic coach, teacher, school counselor, assistant principal, principal, and most recently former Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. Wageneck is the co-founder of Flux Coaching and Consulting, supporting leaders in the field of education with a focus on growing leadership skills and wellness. With her extensive experience fostering leadership in others, she efficiently works with others to solve pressing challenges, implement innovative programs, and facilitate partnerships between schools and community groups.

About CALM

To combat the effects of childhood trauma, CALM supports families in need of strength and healing. CALM’s evidence-based programs offer a continuum of care that addresses the safety and wellbeing of children and families across Santa Barbara County.

Approximately 2,700 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health supports.

With a 52-year history of serving families, a staff of exceptionally qualified clinicians, and meaningful partnerships with complementary agencies and organizations, CALM is committed to preventing childhood trauma, healing children and families, and building resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.