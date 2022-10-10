Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter Waives Fees for Adopters and Owners

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter in Santa Maria urgently needs to reduce the number of pets in the shelter, by at least 50%, and is requesting help from the community. Highly needed repairs to the location are underway and will create significant challenges for animal care. These improvements are expected to last through mid-November 2022.

Adoption and owner reclamation fees will be waived for all pets through the end of October 2022 at both the Santa Maria Animal Shelter and Santa Barbara Animal Shelter. Additionally, SBCAS is asking friends and neighbors to open their homes to a foster pet during construction. The shelter provides food, supplies, and support to all foster families caring for SBCAS pets.

“Pet safety and wellbeing are the top priorities of SBCAS. These improvements will be beneficial for pets in the long run, but there will be an increase in sounds and activity that will add to the stress of animals that have no other place to go. Additionally, foster homes provide a respite from shelter life, similar to what a vacation does for us,” Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar states.

SBCAS took in nearly 30 pets in the first week of October 2022. Local shelters need the community’s assistance during this critical period. Creating space in shelters for animals, or for any of the many animal welfare partners across the county, will enable SBCAS to accommodate the construction work without putting pets at risk.

Community members are invited to view pets available for foster or adoption at the SBCAS website. Complete a foster inquiry form to be contacted about potential matches for your home. Shelters in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara are open for adoptions from 12pm to 5pm, Monday through Saturday.