Summit for Danny Community Climb 2022 Dedicated to the Memory of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA. On Saturday, October 29th, hundreds of hikers will gather at Elings Park for the 22nd Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb. This year’s hike is dedicated to the memory of beloved community member and philanthropist, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree. Ridley-Tree was a long-time and extremely generous supporter of The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA). She took part in the very first International Summit Climb to the Canadian Arctic in 2000, raising funds for teens struggling with addiction being served at CADA’s Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center.

Summit for Danny is spearheaded by business leader Bob Bryant, who lost his son Danny to substance abuse in 1995. Determined to turn his tragedy into hope for others, Bob teamed up with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse to develop a youth treatment center for Santa Barbara. Money raised from the community climb provides scholarship funds for substance abuse treatment at the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center.

Participants can choose from two trail options, a 3 mile hike or a moderate 5 mile trail. Hikes will begin and end at Godric Grove at Elings Park and dogs are welcome. Following the climb, hikers and their friends and families are invited to enjoy a BBQ, live entertainment and an awards presentation.

Lunch and festivities will end at 12:30pm, so those interested can attend Ridley-Tree’s Memorial Service at 2:30pm at All Saints By the Sea Church in Montecito.

The Title Sponsor of this year’s Summit for Danny is Montecito Bank & Trust.

To learn more about the event, go to SummitForDanny.org.