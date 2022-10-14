Bernie and Georgia

Bernie

Credit: Courtesy

Bernie is looking for a forever home. He loves people. He is friendly with dogs of all sizes, and he’s currently in a foster home with a medium-size dog. He is not reactive to small animals, does not have any resource guarding, is house-trained, and sleeps through the night.

He’s about 10 years old, 90 pounds and in very good health. Bernie is waiting for some wonderful person or family to make him the newest member of their family. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Bernie for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters.

To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to K-9PALS.org, call (805) 570-0415, email info@k-9pals.org, or send mail to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755, Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Georgia

Credit: Courtesy

Hi, I’m Georgia, and I have one of the sweetest temperaments. I just adore people and thrive on being in your company! I have been in the shelter for over 2 months, but just recently, I started to decline, and I need to get OUT. The staff is doing everything they can here to help me, but it’s not enough. I am not doing well here and I’ve come to write you to find help.

I am seeking a temporary foster home, volunteers to take me on day trips, or the best option, which is a permanent forever home. I’m actually a really good girl. I previously was fostered with several other dogs, and I get so excited when people come my way that my tail starts wagging, and I get a big ol’ smile on my face! I do jump a little bit, but I promise to be good. The staff has really been working with me on that. I know my perfect family is out there waiting for me. Can you help me? Apply for me at syvhumane.org.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.