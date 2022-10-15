Comedian Vir Das Brings His ‘Wanted’ World Tour to Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre

Mumbai-based and Emmy-nominated comedian Vir Das brings what he hopes is “his funniest material yet” to the Lobero on October 20 — the fifth show on his freshly debuted Wanted world tour.

While this marks Das’s first time performing in Santa Barbara, Wanted will be his fifth Netflix special, set to premiere in December. The show embodies a complex comedic narrative that begins at the end of the controversy sparked by his viral “I Come from Two Indias” video in late 2021, the result of which prompted widespread backlash from the Indian government.

“The show begins at the end of the trouble that that clip caused, and it definitely was a life-changing moment, in that, for the first time, my love for my country had been called into question,” states Das.

Wanted begins during the fated plane ride home to India after his “I Come from Two Indias” video was posted, but it transfuses into what happens, as Das explains, “when somebody who has no idea what he is doing is handed all the privilege in the world — and an unlimited plane ride — and what he learns from it.”

As much as this show picks up in the aftermath of the video, Das notes that the public doesn’t need to watch the “I Come From Two Indias” video beforehand, saying, “You just need to know that a comedian got in trouble and we’ll talk about it enough during the show.”

Das notes, “I’m going to take you home. If you’re an Indian person who lives far away from home, I’ll make you feel like you’re back home for a second. And if you’re not Indian, I am going to put you in a human room with so much love that you will feel like an Indian person, and you’ll go home with us too.”

This is sure to be a night of laughs and introspection, and all will be revealed about how he got out of trouble on his plane ride back to India. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lobero.org/events/vir-das.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.