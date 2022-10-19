Support for Marybeth Carty

With the upcoming election, it is incumbent upon voters to exercise their right to elect officials to represent our best interests. Our family roots go back to the 1750s in Santa Barbara, and my husband and I raised three children who were educated in the Santa Barbara public school system. These children have gone on to be responsible, law-abiding, tax-paying people who have used their educations to attain gainful employment and to be the kind of citizens we need.

In the past few years, I have been very concerned by the level of abuse that our educators have been facing in many parts of our country. I don’t believe this volatility and lack of civil discourse is in anyway beneficial. The efforts to overthrow incumbents and declare schools and students failures is not good for anyone. It’s a miracle anyone wants to pursue that career. In my experience, educators are hard-working, dedicated people who spent a number of years attaining an education that would qualify them for a career that supports the growth and development of the children in our community. We need people who will give their time, energy and focus to enhance what we have.

I was so happy to learn that Marybeth Carty is running for re-election for the trustee position on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education that she has held for nine years. I have known her for the 24 years I have run a nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara. She brings so much to the table. She is intelligent, compassionate, and works amazingly well with people from all walks of life. She understands business and fiscal responsibility, and she has always been dedicated to the welfare of our community. There is no replacement for experience which Marybeth has in abundance with our educational system. Her experience is critical to address the needs of the whole child including their social emotional well-being in these challenging times.

I hope all voters in the area encompassing Carp, Summerland, Montecito, and parts of Santa Barbara will support Marybeth Carty to continue representing Trustee Area 1 with their vote on November 8.