Last Chance to Register for Next Election

Key issues in Santa Barbara life are on the ballot this coming November 8, ranging from reproductive freedoms to the U.S. Congress and local taxes. Qualified voters have until Monday, October 24, to register for the next election.

In order to cast a vote, you must be age 18 or older on Election Day — Tuesday, November 8, 2022 — a U.S. citizen and resident of California, mentally competent, and not currently serving felony time. Registration can be accomplished online, at RegisterToVote.ca.gov, or through written applications found at post offices, the DMV, and the County Elections offices in Santa Barbara (4440-A Calle Real), Lompoc (401 E. Cypress St., Rm. 102), and Santa Maria (511 E. Lakeside Pkwy., Ste. 134). Elections leader Joe Holland announced that the county offices would be open on Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., in order to help voters meet the registration deadlines.

For voters already registered, election materials and mail-in ballots have already been sent through the mail. If you’re wondering if you’re registered or not, voter status can be found online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov and also by calling the County Elections Division at 1-800-722-8683.

To ensure all eligible voters get a crack at the ballot, even people who miss the October 24 deadline may fill out a “conditional voter registration” affidavit, which allows them to register and vote. That registration and vote, however, is conditional on verification of all information. The conditional registration forms are available at the Elections offices and at polling places on Election Day.

The Elections offices and regular hours are:

Santa Barbara, 4440-A Calle Real

8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday-Friday, except holidays

Lompoc, 401 E. Cypress Street, Room 102

9 a.m.-noon, and 1-4 p.m.; Monday-Friday, except holidays

Santa Maria, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134

8 a.m.-noon, and 1-4 p.m.; Monday-Friday, except holidays

And be sure to vote by Tuesday, November 8!

