Minky, Luke, and Tarzan

Minky

Minky | Credit: Courtesy

Minky is a 2-year-old female tortie cat. She came to us from another shelter and has enchanted the staff and volunteers. She is full of “tortitude” and can be sweet and loving, playful and adventurous, or aloof and detached, depending on her mood.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.

Luke

Luke | Credit: Courtesy

This 9-week-old love bug is a gentle giant who loves giving kisses and knows to be gentle when play-biting. This boy will be the loyal, protective pup to his family. Luke is house-trained and good with cats and dogs.

Tarzan

Tarzan | Credit: Courtesy

Tarzan is a 4-month-old male lynx-point Siamese. Tarzan is extremely well-socialized with people, dogs, and cats. He walks on leash and is good in a stroller too! Tarzan will require a home that will keep him as an indoor kitty and give him lots of attention and love.

Please visit our website at sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable, loving homes.

To donate, please visit sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or send mail to Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, P.O. Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

