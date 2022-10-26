Is there a bike-riders and/or a rental-bike lobby at City Hall? There must be. Otherwise it would be inconceivable for bikes to safely co-exist with pedestrians on the State Street promenade.

I could see bike-walkers being allowed on the promenade once they had ridden to this location. But currently, they are all whizzing by in great numbers on powered and unpowered bikes. They never seem to stop to patronize any business along the way, and so it seems they’re basically sight-seeing or showing off. The street now appears as an ugly, haphazard joke and a dangerous one as well.

I hope the city can get it together to create a safer, more interesting, and beautiful downtown that we can all be proud of. Now that the pandemic has become endemic, we should be able to do this.