In an Andean Oasis

Credit: Courtesy

Indy reader Craig Harris recently traveled to Urubamba, a town in the Sacred Valley of southeastern Peru.

“At an elevation of 10,000 feet, the region produces the best white corn (known as choclo) in the world,” he writes us. “And nestled in the Andes, it offers some of the best hiking in the world ― from Machu Picchu to Choquequirao to the Salkantay, it’s a trekker’s paradise.”

“Urubamba is full of delicious food,” Harris said. “Plates include beef tenderloin a los aromas ― meat in creamy blue cheese and coca orange sauces accompanied with garlic fettucine (my favorite). You can also sample alpaca meat or cuy (guinea pig), a local favorite.”

“The local indigenous population, known as Q’eros, holds a strong presence throughout the valley. They dress in traditional attire and are descendants of the Incas. … The massive mountain of Chicón overlooks Urubamba. On a clear day, one can see for miles the beauty of this Andean oasis.”

