Support for Measure B

We are writing as concerned residents and leaders of the New Town Goleta Safety (NTGS) group to support Goleta’s Measure B, which would raise about $10 million in annual revenue with a modest sales tax increase. The one percent additional tax collects one cent on the dollar, with 100 percent of this revenue going to the city (as opposed to other taxes that are required to be shared with the county). This tax exempts basics such as medicine, groceries, and gasoline, and the proposed tax will not start until 2024.

NTGS has effectively advocated for increasing motorist, pedestrian, and bike safety, especially in the Fairview/Calle Real area of Goleta. The city has increased investments for safety, most recently by adding two new crosswalks between Fairview and Kellogg, with a third coming at Fairview Center in early 2023, as well as other nearby improvements. But there’s much more to be done to ensure the safety of the many adults and youth in our area: Sidewalks and streets need repair, and better lighting should be installed in some areas.

We also need significant repairs for the Goleta Community Center. This community center is a valued component of our community, but it needs rebuilding in order to again provide educational, recreational and meeting facilities important to seniors, students, and diverse members of our community.

Measure B revenues would go a long way to repairing local infrastructure, making our neighborhoods safer, as well as providing for other basics Goleta residents need.

Please vote for Measure B this November.

Steven George is chair of New Town Goleta Safety; Thomas Edson is a concerned resident.