Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 13 New Employees Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 13 New Employees 

Santa Barbara, Calif. – On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed 13 recently hired employees. In a ceremony at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, attended by family, friends and colleagues, Sheriff Brown introduced the newest Sheriff’s Office team members; Administrative Office Professional Eve Cardona, Administrative Office Professional Kimberly Corona Porras, Chief Administrative Officer Mark DiMaggio, Print Shop Supervisor Armando Guerra, Administrative Office Professional Vanessa Guzman, Utility Worker Kevin Hang, Communication Dispatcher Jenny Heinlein, Inmate Services Programs Manager Alice Perez, Computer Systems Specialist LeeAnn Scholl, Sheriff’s Service Technician Nicholas Shapiro, Administrative Office Professional Tina Tumbiolo, Administrative Office Professional Samantha Valenzuela, and Sheriff’s Service Technician Tess Watson.

During the welcoming, Sheriff Brown shared the Golden Rule of Good Law Enforcement and Corrections. He said “After each and every encounter with a citizen, inmate, or co-worker, ask yourself, “If I was that person, would I honestly feel as though I had been treated fairly, courteously and professionally?” If the answer is yes, you’re doing a good job. If the answer is no, reflect on what was missing and make it right the next time.”

This welcome ceremony is a great example of the various exciting careers available at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. These new employees will be working in our jail facilities, communications center, and administrative offices where they each play an important role in the Sheriff’s Office organization while making a difference in their community. If you or someone you know is interested in a career in law enforcement- please visit SBSheriff.org for more information on how to join our team.