Buttercup, Effie, and Magnus

Buttercup

Buttercup is an 8-year-old short-haired orange tabby male cat. He may be a little shy at first, but once he gets to know you, Buttercup is a sweetheart. He likes being sung to, especially with ‘50s songs. His favorite is “Build Me Up Buttercup” by The Foundations.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Ephelia (Effie)

This beauty with her ginger coat and beautiful eyes, has the most gentle soul. Effie loves other dogs and smothers them in puppy kisses when she meets them. She is a very playful and smart pup who has so much love to give. This little 4-month-old Aussie/Boxer mix will make a great addition to any family.

Magnus

This handsome 3-month-old Border Collie/Aussie mix will make a great adventure buddy. He is curious and loves exploring, and he is very smart and loving. He loves belly rubs and ear scratches, and his soft coat makes it easy to accommodate.

