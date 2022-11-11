Man Struck and Killed by Car While Crossing Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Friday

Incident Occurred Around 1:50 a.m. near Patterson Avenue, Closing All Northbound Lanes for Several Hours

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while crossing Highway 101 in Santa Barbara early Friday morning.

The man was hit on the northbound side of the freeway by an Uber passenger vehicle near the Patterson Avenue freeway entrance around 1:50 a.m., according to a tweet by Scott Safechuck, spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

All northbound lanes of the 101 were closed for approximately five hours, reopening shortly before 7 a.m., according to Caltrans.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death. No further details are available at this time.

