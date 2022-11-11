The Home Page | Falling Back in Love with Home

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 6, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Credit: qratededition on Instagram

Did you catch our Style Specialist article in this week’s issue? Christine always seems to highlight a topic that inspires me, and this one is no different. She maintains that the curved furniture fad is here to stay — at least for a while — and that’s A-OK with me. I’ve dipped my toe into this trend-that’s-not-a-trend with a circle-shaped rug and a big, bulbous floor lamp in my living room intended to balance out some of the straighter lines and impart a cozier feeling. If I ever finish the room to my satisfaction, I’ll share it here. For now, you can ogle the curves of the Brooklyn sitting room above that I found on Instagram from Q’Rated Edition.

Credit: Wayfair

Meanwhile, over on the Hunker blog, I’m finding curves galore, including this delicious orange sofa. The article that caught my eye details their take on the top three design trends for fall. While curves aren’t listed as one of the top three, so many of their examples include curved pieces that they surely support this contention that curvy furniture is much more than seasonal. Their top three? Vibrant colors, a mix of vintage and new, and mismatched prints. I’m envisioning decor updates that embrace all three — plus curves, of course.

Credit: Chris Miller / Courtesy of Compass

Moving over to celebrity news, I found more curves when I read about Elvis Presley’s Honeymoon House that’s on the market in Palm Springs. The 4,695-square-foot home is in the Vistas Las Palmas neighborhood and was featured as Look magazine’s “House of Tomorrow” in 1962, before Elvis and Priscilla honeymooned there in 1967. Check out the circular fireplace and suspended chimney in the living room photo above, and the curves at play on the exterior shot below. Listed at only $5.65 million, the home has a George Jetson–esque space age vibe, and the legacy of having been Elvis and Priscilla’s long-ago love shack.

Credit: Chris Miller / Courtesy of Compass

Closer to home, one of the most romantic new listings I’ve seen lately is this gorgeous Shangri-La located at 900 Toro Canyon Road.

Credit: Courtesy

Listed at $7.5 million by Paul Hurst, Ashley Anderson, and Fred Bradley, this is one of those beauties where the interior, exterior, and views all vie for equal attention. Here are Paul, Ashley, and Fred smiling in the sunshine at their open house last week. They’re open again from 1-3 p.m. today. Go visit and soak in the details of this special home.

Credit: Courtesy

On a final note, we’ve got a full moon with a total lunar eclipse happening this week. The Tao of Dana blog points out that unlike a typical full moon that clears a path each month, the energy of this total lunar eclipse full moon stays with us for a full six months, focusing on “strength, beauty, pleasure, money, and the energy of your home.” This seems like the perfect time to “fall back” into loving and caring for your space. Maybe it’s time to start a home project to take you into the new year. If six months is too much of a commitment, at least you’ve got an extra hour today. However you choose to spend it, enjoy every minute of your Sunday!

