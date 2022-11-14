36th Annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights Scheduled for December 11

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 11/14/2022 On Sunday, December 11, come enjoy one of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events – the 36th Annual Parade of Lights. All event activities are FREE!

Beginning at noon families can visit a Winter Wonderland on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor. There will be holiday elves, 10 tons of snow, festive music and photos with Santa.

The parade competition starts at 3:30 p.m. with the Human-Powered category. Dozens of standup paddlers and kayakers dressed in jolly attire will paddle through the harbor and around Stearns Wharf spreading holiday cheer for all to hear. At 5 p.m. a holiday tree lighting ceremony will be held on Stearns Wharf next to the Sea Center. Then, at 5:30 p.m., around 30 illuminated watercraft, bedecked to this year’s theme, “Deck the Hulls” will light up the night as they make their way from Ledbetter Beach down the coast to the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, then back along the coast to the Wharf. The parade will be capped off by a brief fireworks show. Best viewing locations for the boat parade and fireworks include Stearns Wharf, the breakwater, West Beach, and East Beach.

Registration for the competition is now open and, as always, it’s free to enter! Participants can enter one of five categories: human-powered, power, sail, commercial fishing, or commercial other. There will be thousands of dollars in prizes. Pick up your entry form at the Harbor Market, Harbor Fuel Dock, Waterfront offices, or click here to enter online.

This year’s event is sponsored by the 2022 Parade of Lights Committee, City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association, Stearns Wharf Business Association, and Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

So, mark your calendars to get in the holiday spirit Santa Barbara style and head down to the Waterfront for an afternoon and evening of fun at the 36th Annual Parade of Lights on Sunday, December 11. Visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParadeofLights for additional details.