Goodwin Education Center reopens to the public at Carrizo Plain National Monument

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bureau of Land Management will host an open house to celebrate the reopening of the Guy L. Goodwin Education Center on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Carrizo Plain National Monument. The open house begins at 10:30 a.m. and the special ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tours of Painted Rock will be offered following the ceremony, and festivities will conclude at 2:00 p.m.

“The Goodwin Education Center is a mainstay at the Carrizo Plain National Monument,” Bakersfield Field Manager Gabriel Garcia said. “We are excited to host the celebration and welcome visitors to the center.”

The grand reopening event will commemorate the extensive renovations resulting in the expanded and remodeled Goodwin Education Center. The center provides public education and interpretative information about the cultural and natural history values in the monument. Visitors can get an orientation about the monument and learn about Soda Lake, Painted Rock, Wallace Creek, and the San Andreas Fault. New interpretive displays and exhibits explain the uniqueness of flora and fauna on the monument including threatened and endangered species.

The public can RSVP in advance at https://tinyurl.com/mvtu4x43, by accessing the QRL code below, or by calling Park Ranger Benjamin Lindquist at 661-391-6088 or blindquist@blm.gov. The public is asked to please RSVP by November 21st as space is limited.

The Carrizo Plain National Monument is an approximately 250,000-acre grassland managed by the Bureau of Land Management for its signiﬁcant geologic, biological, historical, and cultural resources and is home to several threatened and endangered species. Visitors can enjoy the vast open space the monument provides by hiking, biking, driving, and camping in designated areas.

For more information on the Carrizo Plain National Monument visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/carrizo-plain-national-monument.