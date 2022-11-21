Cottage Health Honors 2022 Physicians of the Year￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA –Cottage Health has announced its 2022 Physicians of the Year Awards, which recognize physicians on the Medical Staff for exemplary performance.

Cottage Health staff members submit nominations every year to the Physicians Reward and Recognition Team. The selection of award honorees is based upon the most nominations in four criteria: dedication to the profession and patients, respect and courtesy, collaborative practices, and efficient use of resources.

“Nominations for the awards come from staff who work closely with the physicians,” said Dr. Ed Wroblewski, Vice President of Medical Affairs & Chief Medical Officer at Cottage Health. “All four physicians honored have earned high praise for the care and respect they give to patients and colleagues. They always strive to collaborate with staff to do what’s best for the patient.”

Recipients of the Cottage Health Physicians of the Year Awards for 2022:

Dr. Edward Bentley, Internal Medicine/Gastroenterology, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, appointed 1986

Dr. Gary Blum, Radiology, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, appointed 1995

Dr. Rohit Sharma, Surgery/Critical Care, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed 2016

Dr. Steven Yao, Emergency Medicine, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed 2001

