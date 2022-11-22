Sports

SBCC Women’s Water Polo Captures CCCAA State Championship

The Vaqueros Avenged a Loss to Orange Coast in the SoCal Regionals

The SBCC women's water polo team claimed its second CCCAA State Championship in program history. | Credit: Courtesy CCCAA
By Victor Bryant
Tue Nov 22, 2022 | 4:15pm

The SBCC women’s water polo team captured its second  CCCSA State Championship in program history with a 10-7 victory over Orange Coast College on Saturday, November 19 in Chula Vista. 

The Vaqueros finished the season with a 31-6 record under head coach Brian Roth and avenged a loss to Orange Coast in the Socal Regionals in the championship game.

The Vaqueros didn’t trail at any point against Orange Coast (28-5), jumping out to a 3-0 lead with goals by Jenna Olson, Claire Daland and Gabrielle Muehring.

SBCC took a 7-4 lead into the locker room at halftime and Orange Coast was unable to close the deficit. Goalkeeper Ava Donleavy spearheaded the phenomenal defensive effort with 11 save as SBCC held Orange Coast to its second lowest scoring output of the season.

Olson led the way offensively for SBCC with three goals. Muehring finished with two goals and two assists. Bella Straley chipped in two goals. Eden Tal scored one goal and drew five exclusions. 

In the semifinals on Friday, The Vaqueros defeated northern California powerhouse West Valley, 13-7, for the second time in three meetings between the two team

Wed Nov 23, 2022 | 03:54am
https://www.independent.com/2022/11/22/sbcc-womens-water-polo-captures-cccaa-state-championship/

