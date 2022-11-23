Credit: Courtesy

Panchita is a very sweet, friendly, spayed female German shepherd dog who is about 7 years old and 80 lbs. She is a really wonderful companion who enjoys hanging out with her foster family. She previously lived with another dog, but at this time in her life, it would be best if she were the only dog. She has been patiently waiting for the right person or family to come to meet him and be her new best friend. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Panchita for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to K-9PALS.org, call (805) 570-0415, email info@k-9pals.org, or send mail to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

