Caitlin Kelley’s 2022 in Review

The writing process is a race against time when you have a day job and a side hustle. It’s all about taking advantage of slow moments on the clock — or dipping into free time to hit a deadline. I don’t know how I did it, but I feel relieved that I’ve put any ink to the page this year. Check out some of my favorite stories from 2022.

Santa Barbara County Becomes Third District in Nation with Electric Commuter Bus

Credit: Caitlin Kelley

Eternal blessings to the photography gods for granting me this prime Salud Carbajal moment.

The Smashing Pumpkins Craft Metal Magic at Santa Barbara Bowl

I’ve been a Pumpkinhead since my middle school days of scaring my Catholic school teachers with my goth exploits. This wasn’t just a return to form for the Pumpkins.

Brow Lamination at Tanna Rae Beauty Lounge

One of the perks of this job? Getting to use the phrase “hairy beast” in print.

Kamala Harris Announces End to Anti-Satellite Testing During Vandenberg Visit

I’ll never forget spending the whole day with fellow media as we all huddled within Vandenberg Space Force Base to document history. Huge shoutout to Santa Maria Times photographer Randy De La Peña for being kind enough to lend me his extra zoom lens.

Youthful Metals Brings High-Concept Jewelry to Life in Ventura

I digitally met Youthful Metals’ Gab Klassen when we became mutuals through the jewelry community on Instagram. When I found out that they used to work at this very paper, I knew the serendipity was too strong to resist writing a feature. Their philosophy on their craft deepened my appreciation for beading as an art form.

