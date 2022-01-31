Transportation Santa Barbara County Becomes Third District in Nation with Electric Commuter Bus A Lot Riding on This ‘45-Foot Beauty’

There it was, hovering over the crowd in orange all-caps: “GO GREEN.” That was the theme of the Friday, January 28, unveiling of Santa Barbara County’s first-ever electric commuter bus at the Avenue of the Flags in Buellton.

The “45-foot beauty,” as supervisor Das Williams dubbed it, makes S.B.’s transit agency the third in the nation to institute a long-distance zero-emission service, behind the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.

There it was, hovering over the crowd in orange all-caps: "GO GREEN."

Or, as Marjie Kirn, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), put it during the ceremony, “Those other two agencies are much larger than us. So we’re the first small agency to do this.”

BYD, the manufacturer, customized the Clean Air Express bus to offer nearly the same experience that the diesel models have been providing. Which is to say, the interior is plush with enough seating for 53 passengers — and it’s stacked with high-tech features like Wi-Fi and a credit-card reader up front. Then there’s the “new bus smell” that riders can still take in through their masks.

The 54,000-pound behemoth came with a price tag of $850,000 — with Caltrans providing $500,000 of that chunk via SB1, a k a the “gas tax” vote of 2017. It’s an investment that will serve an estimated 7,000 passengers a month commuting from as far as Santa Maria. According to SBCAG, replacing one diesel commuter coach with the zero-emission transporter will eliminate more than 50 tons of CO 2 per year.

A lot is riding on this electric commuter bus. “The significance of this bus is that there’s been electrification of local transit like MTD for a decade or more,” Scott Spaulding, SBCAG’s director of rail and transit programs, told the Independent. “But there hasn’t been any real demonstration of long-distance zero-emission bus service, and that’s what this is.”

Scott Spaulding, SBCAG’s director of rail and transit programs, sits on the electric commuter coach. | Credit: Caitlin Kelley

The C10M model will function as a “demonstration service” in the sense that SBCAG will roll it out across all the Clean Air Express routes so that they can convince the SBCAG board to invest in more of an electric fleet. “There’s been hesitation or a little bit of reluctance on the part of transit agencies to operate zero-emission buses at that length,” Spaulding said, adding that some CAE routes extend to 75 miles one-way. According to BYD’s website, the bus model’s top speed is 65 mph, and its “working range” is up to 172 miles. “So that’s why we partnered with the state to say, ‘Let’s show everybody that it works.’ And then that’ll take that hesitation and that resistance away.”

The bus is designed to fully charge in three to four hours, but SBCAG’s Transit Facility in Goleta will charge a bit more slowly than that “just because we don’t have the power to be able to do that.” Spaulding added that the transit agency is planning to increase the power “so that we can definitely charge it within a day so that we can operate it daily.”

The diesel “replacement” comes with one major caveat, however: SBCAG will retain all of the 17 diesel buses in its fleet. The new electric bus will simply take over the schedule equivalent to one bus, while 16 diesel buses continue operations and the “replaced” diesel bus sits on the sidelines. “So we’re gonna just go to 18, monitor demand for service, and then deal with the disposal process at some later point,” the transit director told the Independent.

“We’ll see if we need to expand service because we’re down to nine trips from our pre-COVID 13,” he continued. “We don’t want to get rid of vehicles that we might need at a later point, even spares. To be conservative in terms of our fleet management, we’ll just watch demand and see if we need to ramp service back up.”

As Santa Barbara County becomes the third district in the nation with a battery-electric commuter bus, a lot is riding on the $850,000 investment. | Credit: Caitlin Kelley

At the ceremony, a roll call of local officials — including congressmember Salud Carbajal, state senator Monique Limón, and Das Williams — were “charged up” for the electric bus. ”It’s no secret that transportation is the largest contributor to climate change in California,” Williams said at the podium as cars whizzed by on either side of Avenue of the Flags. “So if we want to be serious about fighting climate change, you’ve got to be serious about reducing vehicle miles traveled.”

This may be one bus, but as Carbajal pointed out, it’s symbolic of a larger movement. “Think about all the American school buses that are now going to transition to electric buses,” he said. “So think of that magnitude of what that will do for air emissions across the country.”

As for the timeline on ditching the diesel? “We don’t have a specific time on that,” Spaulding said. “But we want to see how this performs. And then we’ll make a recommendation to the SBCAG board about a long-term fleet replacement strategy.”

Salud Carbajal and Monique Limón take on ribbon-cutting duties. | Credit: Caitlin Kelley

There’s the “new bus smell” that riders can still take in through their masks. | Credit: Caitlin Kelley

“We’re the first small agency to do this,” said Marjie Kirn, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG). | Credit: Caitlin Kelley

Jason Yan, director of sales operations at BYD America Corp, told the Independent that the typical timespan between an order and delivery of this sort of bus takes a year.

Credit: Caitlin Kelley

Das Williams dubbed the zero-transmission behemoth a “45-foot beauty.” | Credit: Caitlin Kelley

Credit: Caitlin Kelley

Monique Limón said SB 1 “has continued to be an investment in our community.” | Credit: Caitlin Kelley

Check out Clean Air Express routes at cleanairexpress.com, and learn more about transportation projects funded by SB 1 at RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

