Cacique Street Killer Pleads Guilty

A 22-year-old man pled guilty to first degree murder in the Cacique Street stabbing death of Alberto Torres on June 1, 2019. On Wednesday, Igor Ortiz admitted his guilt in the murder and an association with the Westside criminal gang, District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced in a press release. Two other adults arrested and charged at the time remain in jail without bail.

Torres, who was 29 years old when he died, was walking home after finishing a shift at a downtown Santa Barbara restaurant. Ortiz, Angel Barajas, Adelaine Ibarra, and two other people were driving through the Eastside tagging fences and homes; at the time, prosecutors stated they’d discussed attacking an Eastside gang member. Reportedly, Ortiz and Barajas chased Torres on foot and stabbed him nine times.

Ortiz faces 25 years to life in state prison and will be sentenced on February 8, 2023.