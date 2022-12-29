Dos Pueblos High Quarterback Ryan Marsh Selected to Play in Dream All-American Bowl

Dos Pueblos High quarterback Ryan Marsh has been selected to play in the 2023 Dream All-American Bowl taking place on December 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium.

After rigorous review from the Dream All-American Bowl selection committee, the top athletes were invited to play in the exclusive all-star game and participate in a weekend long event of developmental activities and performance on a nationwide platform. Dream All-American Bowl showcases some of the nation’s best senior and underclassmen athletes.

“Ryan has great leadership qualities. He possesses a strong throwing arm and a quick release,” said CEO of Dream Sports Group Shannon Riley in a press release. “ He is also a very accurate passer within the pocket. We are excited to see him display his talents in Inglewood, CA.” ‘

There were 550 quarterbacks who completed a nomination form to be selected for the Dream All-American Bowl. A number of competitions were conducted around the country during the summer. Ryan competed in June 2022 at SoFi, before the 2022 football season started.

Marsh had a solid junior season at Dos Pueblos High and has shown consistent development as he prepares for his third year as a starter in 2023.

Ryan Marsh takes off against Buena. Photo Credit: Courtesy

“It’s just a great example of families who are invested in their sons and grandsons. They are putting their kids out there as best they can,” said Dos Pueblos coach A.J. Pateras. “It’s good for Ryan to continue to get exposed to different athletes, different coaching points and then to compete. There’s not very many players who are still playing right now.”

Marsh’s selection was based on his performance at the Dream All-American Combine last year. Dos Pueblos sophomore wide receiver Kaleb Williams has been participating in that preliminary combine over the past several days so Marsh’s performance may have opened the door for him to compete in the future as well.

“We look to expand the offense through Ryan. We’re going to graduate 32 seniors so we’re going to be a little more skill-based in terms of what our roster will look like,” Pateras said. “Ryan will be kind of the general in charge on the field on offense so we’re looking to put the ball more in his hands. Getting to play in this game is just another example of him preparing himself for what that will look like.”