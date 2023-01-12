Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Recognizes La Colina Junior High School Teacher Nicole Gee 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Nicole Gee | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara recognized Nicole Gee for her leadership as a seventh and eighth grade science teacher at La Colina Junior High School.

At the Rotary Club’s lunch meeting on January 6, 2023, Gee was awarded with a plaque and $1,000 check for classroom needs.

Recipients of this recognition are chosen with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Teachers Network. Gee is the second of four teachers who will be recognized by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara throughout the year.

Gee was nominated for this recognition by La Colina Junior High School Principal Jennifer Foster. She shared: “Nicole Gee is a teacher leader who truly embodies the qualities of outstanding character, empathy, and leadership. Students and colleagues alike relate to Nicole’s warm, easy-going personality and respect her determination in helping all students and colleagues to be successful.”

County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido acknowledged the Rotary Club’s gracious support of educators and 30-year history of commitment to education. “The Rotary Club’s recognition of outstanding teachers like Ms. Gee reflects a community that truly values education. We are grateful for the dedication and heart Ms. Gee displays each and everyday.”

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has a long tradition of supporting youth and educators in our community. Honoring outstanding teachers like Ms. Gee is an example of our commitment,” said Michael Baker, President of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and CEO of the United Boys & Girls Club Santa Barbara. “We are fortunate to have so many outstanding teachers in our area, and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s Teacher Recognition Award program is our way of extending gratitude for their important work.”