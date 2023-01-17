Isla Vista Community Services District Calling for Board Applications

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has one Board vacancy due to the resignation of Ethan Bertrand. After six years of service, Bertrand resigned from IVCSD’s Board of Directors to serve on the Goleta Union School District Board. The newly appointed Director will serve the remainder of the term, ending December 6, 2024.

Candidates must live in Isla Vista for the duration of their service, be US citizens, and be 18 years old upon appointment. Applications are due February 2 by 5pm and all applications will be made publicly available. During a Special Meeting on February 7 at 6pm the Board of Directors will hear from candidates, ask questions, and make a decision to appoint a candidate to fill the seat. For more information please visit IVCSD’s website to learn more including how to apply.