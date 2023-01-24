Uncle Uncle & Val-Mar Records at Santa Barbara’s SOhO

Homegrown band Uncle Uncle celebrates the release of their debut full-length album, Completely Pedestrian, with a unique event at SOhO on Friday, January 27. Hosted by the all-vinyl DJ duo Val-Mar Records, featuring Valdas Karalis and our very own DJ Donny Bru, Uncle Uncle will perform two sets, with Val-Mar spinning nu-disco, electronic harmonies and heavenly dance rhythms in-between, and after the band’s sets.

Valdas Karalis of Val-Mar Reocrds (right) and DJ Donny Bru

| Credit: Courtesy

Uncle Uncle — whose members include lead singer/guitarist Kevin Cappon, bass player Dominick Burnham, lead guitarist Christian Edstrom, and drummer Nick Fields — has been playing around town for the past five years.

Featuring 11 new songs recorded and mixed at JazzCats Studio in Long Beach, according to release, with Completely Pedestrian the band leans a little harder into their country rock inclinations while diving deeper into some of their experimental tendencies. They hope that the new album reflects the powerhouse live act that they have become, with big guitar tones and punchy drumming, and a knack for expanding into heavier jams. The album features “a more mature sound and a marked departure from our self-recorded early days,” stated Cappon.

“A single band, one set-up, allows us to savor the evening and settle into our truest form,” stated Val-Mar’s Karalis. “Non-stop music from when you enter the door until you leave,” is the perfect premise behind the show.”

For more information, visit sohosb.com/events/uncle-uncle-val-mar-soho-santa-barbara-2 .

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.