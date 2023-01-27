Dwayne, Mac, Dandy Bun, and Cookie

Dwayne

Credit: Courtesy

My name is Dwayne, and I’m a 6-year-old Doberman/Shepherd mix who is eager for a new home! I am named after the famous Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, and when you see my impressive muscles, you’ll understand why!

There are a few promises I can make before you even meet me in person:

1. Yes, I really am this cute in person. I’m a bi-eyed beauty; I have one blue eye and one brown eye!

2. Life will NEVER be boring with me around. I have a fun personality that will bring you laughter and joy.

3. If you adopt me, I’ll be a devoted best friend. I have a heart of gold and a physique of steel, and I promise I won’t let you down.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Cat and kitten walk-in adoption hours are Friday through Sunday from 12-4 p.m. All other services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.

Mac and Dandy Bun

Credit: Courtesy

You will not find a sweeter or cuter pair of boy bunnies than these two. They are best buds and very gentle and easy to handle. They also have good litter habits. Mac is a white (with brown markings) dwarf mix and Dandy Bun is an apricot-colored satin, which gives him a lovely sheen to his fur. Let this pair bring some quiet but powerful bunny love into your home and heart.

Cookie

Credit: Courtesy

This winsome young Guinea pig is an inquisitive and sensitive fellow. He is a smooth-coated American with agouti coloring, which is a somewhat rare and very attractive color in Guinea pigs. He is quite happy to get comfy in your lap — especially when refreshments are offered, such as greens and carrot bits. He has plenty of piggie-love to offer, so come to BUNS and meet Cookie!

These “fur-babies,” and many other cuties, await you at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org for more info.

