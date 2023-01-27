Dwayne, Mac, Dandy Bun, and Cookie
Sweet Pup, Bunnies, and Guinea Pig Need Homes!
Dwayne
My name is Dwayne, and I’m a 6-year-old Doberman/Shepherd mix who is eager for a new home! I am named after the famous Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, and when you see my impressive muscles, you’ll understand why!
There are a few promises I can make before you even meet me in person:
1. Yes, I really am this cute in person. I’m a bi-eyed beauty; I have one blue eye and one brown eye!
2. Life will NEVER be boring with me around. I have a fun personality that will bring you laughter and joy.
3. If you adopt me, I’ll be a devoted best friend. I have a heart of gold and a physique of steel, and I promise I won’t let you down.
Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Cat and kitten walk-in adoption hours are Friday through Sunday from 12-4 p.m. All other services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.
Mac and Dandy Bun
You will not find a sweeter or cuter pair of boy bunnies than these two. They are best buds and very gentle and easy to handle. They also have good litter habits. Mac is a white (with brown markings) dwarf mix and Dandy Bun is an apricot-colored satin, which gives him a lovely sheen to his fur. Let this pair bring some quiet but powerful bunny love into your home and heart.
Cookie
This winsome young Guinea pig is an inquisitive and sensitive fellow. He is a smooth-coated American with agouti coloring, which is a somewhat rare and very attractive color in Guinea pigs. He is quite happy to get comfy in your lap — especially when refreshments are offered, such as greens and carrot bits. He has plenty of piggie-love to offer, so come to BUNS and meet Cookie!
These “fur-babies,” and many other cuties, await you at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org for more info.
