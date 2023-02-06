Diablo Canyon Power Plant to Be Discussed at Public Informational Listening Session on February 10

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), with the participation of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), California State Lands Commission (CSLC), California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), California Coastal Commission (CCC), and the State Water Resources Control Board (Water Board), invites the public to attend a listening session on February 10, 2023, related to CNRA’s required actions under Senate Bill 846 (Dodd, 2022).

Friday, February 10, 2023

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM

In person at:

County Government Center

Board of Supervisors Chambers

1055 Monterey Street

San Luis Obispo, CA 93408

Remote Access via Zoom:

Please register in advance at Webinar Registration – Zoom.

Meeting Details

During this listening session, the public will have the opportunity to provide comment on the topics of a to-be developed Land Conservation and Economic Development Plan and state regulatory actions needed to extend the operations of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant. Representatives from the CNRA, GO-Biz, CSLC, CPUC, CCC, and Water Board will be present.

Background

SB 846 preserves the option of extending the operations of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant. Among other things, SB 846 requires the CNRA to develop and submit to the Legislature a Land Conservation and Economic Development Plan by March 23, 2023. It also requires the CNRA to facilitate a public process to consider public input concerning the environmental impacts and mitigation of extended operations of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

Agenda

9 AM: Welcome

9:30 AM – 12: 15 PM: Session 1

Overview of Land Conservation and Economic Development Plan Requirement

Public Comment on Session 1

12:15 PM – 12:45 PM: Break

12:45 PM – 3:30 PM: Session 2

Overview of State Regulatory Actions Needed to Extend Operations of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant

Public Comment on Session 2

Please note that the agencies aim to begin and end the listening session promptly at the noticed times.

Public Comment

Oral Comments

Comments are limited to three minutes or less per person. Depending on the number of members of the public seeking to make a comment, the time allotted for each comment may be adjusted.

If you are attending the listening session in person and plan to make a public comment related to Session 1 or Session 2, email sb846outreach@resources.ca.gov with your name, affiliation, and whether you are representing a federal agency, state agency, local agency, or Native American tribe. Please also indicate which session topic your comment will speak to.

If you are attending the listening session via Zoom and plan to make a public comment, indicate that request when you register.

Written Comments

Written comments may be submitted to sb846outreach@resources.ca.gov. Written comments must be submitted by 5:00 PM on March 3, 2023 for consideration in the CNRA’s development of a Land Conservation and Economic Development Plan as required by SB 846.