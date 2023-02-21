Isla Vista Community Services District Appoints Ela Schulz to Fill Board Vacancy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) held Board Candidate interviews over two consecutive Special Board meetings to fill a vacancy. A total of 8 candidates applied with two withdrawals, each was given the opportunity to answer a list of questions and share their interest in serving on the IVCSD Board.

After thoughtful deliberation amongst the Board and opportunities for public comment, the IVCSD Board voted to appoint Ela Schulz. Ela was sworn in during IVCSD’s Special Meeting on February 8 and Ela will serve the remaining two years until December 2024. The Board of Directors thanked each candidate individually for their time and application to serve Isla Vista.

Ela is a second-year UCSB student studying history and political science. She is passionate about safety within the Isla Vista community and making housing more affordable. Ela shared, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Isla Vista and come up with creative, innovative solutions that will make the community happier, healthier, and safer for future generations.”

“I am very proud of the overall board application process. We had 6 very strong candidates to interview. It was a unique challenge to juggle so many good options for our future. In appointing Ela to the board, I see the obvious potential for the ways that our board can better represent, serve, and reach the community,” said Marcos Aguilar, IVCSD Board President.