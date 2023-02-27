Cox Charities to Award $20,000 in Grants to Santa Barbara Nonprofits

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – Feb 27. 2023 – Local nonprofits with programs focused on K-12 STEM education, conservation and sustainability, and military and veterans are encouraged to apply for a Cox Charities Community Grant from Feb. 27-March 17. A total of $20,000 is available for nonprofits serving Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, or Goleta populations.

The grants are part of Cox Charities’ statewide Community Grants program, which is awarding $320,000 total to nonprofits in Cox’s California markets (San Diego, Orange County, Palos Verdes, and Santa Barbara).

To apply for a Cox Charities Community Grant, organizations must meet the following criteria:

· Be a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization;

· Be located in or provide services in a Cox Communications service area in California;

· Align with one or more of Cox Charities’ focus areas.

To apply, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org/communitygrants.Recipients will be announced in May.

A charitable foundation funded by employee donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities enables employees to support its communities by awarding grants to nonprofits focused on youth and education, conservation and sustainability, and military and veterans. Cox Charities has awarded more than $500,000 across California in the past three years. Previous local grantees include PathPoint, SEE International, and the Santa Barbara Zoo. A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees Cox Charities and its giving programs.

