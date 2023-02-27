Opera Santa Barbara’s ‘Carmen’ Announces Presale

Left to right: Opera Santa Barbara Artistic and General Director Kostis Protopapas, Nathan Granner, and Nina Yoshida-Nelsen who stars as ‘Carmen’ | Credit: Courtesy

Get your tickets now to name your own price for Opera Santa Barbara’s October 1 performance of Carmen at the Granada Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be offered to those willing to plan ahead and save big through the YOU DECIDE! program. Full-priced ticket sales will begin later in the Spring.

“Carmen is the world’s most popular opera, and we expect our single performance to sell out well in advance,” said Artistic and General Director Kostis Protopapas. “Ticket prices will go up with demand, so we want to give patrons who plan ahead the opportunity to get the best price.”

Full-priced tickets can be as expensive as $219, and are never offered at a discounted rate after tickets go on sale. Without senior, student, rush, and community access pricing, a financial barrier can restrict the amount of people able to see the production. The YOU DECIDE! program is working to eliminate those cost-related barriers to be more inclusive to the general public by offering tickets on a choose-your-price basis starting at $25.

“Even with the help of our major donors, opera is the most expensive art form to produce, and ticket revenue is vital. Still, to patrons willing to commit early we are able to offer a price that works for them,” said Protopapas. YOU DECIDE! was launched in 2021 and has proven successful in aiding those willing to plan ahead for a cheaper price.

Presale tickets for Carmen are available only online. Orchestra seats range from $25-$40, and balcony seats range from $40-$60. YOU DECIDE! tickets are seated at the company’s discretion. Once the entire 2023-2024 season is announced, season tickets, and individual tickets including seat selection will become available. Enjoy the show!

For ticket information, visit operasb.org/performances/carmen/.