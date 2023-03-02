Disaster Loan Outreach Center Opening in Solvang

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – A Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) is opening at the Solvang Superior Court Offices beginning, Thursday, March 2 at 9 a.m. This DLOC is being established by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to meet the ongoing needs of businesses and community members impacted by January 2023 storm events. FEMA Individual Assistance representatives will be available as well. DLOC closing dates will be announced as they are known.

SBA encourages businesses of all sizes, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters to visit the DLOC for one-on-one assistance with SBA’s Customer Service Representatives to answer questions about the disaster loan program and assist in completing their disaster loan application.

Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)

Opening Thursday, March 2 at 9 a.m.

*NEW* Solvang Superior Court

1745 Mission Drive

Solvang, CA 93463

Regular Hours of Operation:Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Spanish, ASL, and other translation services will be available onsite.

Orcutt Union School District

500 Dyer Street

Orcutt, CA 93455

Regular Hours of Operations: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Spanish, ASL, and other translation services will be available onsite.

SBA has made the following modifications to provide consistent and equitable relief to every disaster loan recipient:

· First payment on a loan is due 12 months from the date of initial disbursement.

The interest rate during the initial deferment period is zero percent (0%) for 12 months from the date of initial disbursement.

SBA provides low-interest, long-term loans for physical and economic damage caused by a declared disaster. There are a variety of home and personal property, business and economic injury loans that impacted community members may be eligible for, including:

Home and Personal Property Loans

As a homeowner, renter and/or personal property owner, you may apply to the SBA for a loan to help you recover from a disaster.

Homeowners can apply for up to $200,000 to replace or repair their primary residence. Loans may also be available for improvements that help prevent the risk of future property damage by a similar disaster.

Renters and homeowners may also borrow up to $40,000 to replace or repair personal property damaged or destroyed by the storms.

Business Physical Disaster Loans

Businesses of any size and most private nonprofit organizations may apply to the SBA for a loan to recover after a disaster.

SBA makes physical disaster loans of up to $2 million to qualified businesses or most private nonprofit organizations. These loan proceeds may be used for the repair or replacement of the following:

o Real property

o Machinery

o Equipment

o Fixtures

o Inventory

o Leasehold improvements



Economic Injury Disaster Loans

· Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and most nonprofit organizations who have suffered economic injury regardless of physical damage as result of the January 2023 storms, may qualify for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

· The SBA can provide up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred. The loan amount will be based on actual economic injury and the company’s financial needs, regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.



To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, impacted community members must register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at www.disasterassistance.gov. FEMA representatives will also be at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center to assist with application submittals and to answer questions.

The SBA deadline to apply for property damage is March 16, 2023. The SBA deadline to apply for economic injury is October 16, 2023.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE ReadySBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org. Receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.